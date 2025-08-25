Live WWE Raw Recap

– LA Knight has arrived

– Nikki Bella has arrived

– Roman Reigns kicking off RAW

“The OTC” Roman Reigns opens Raw. In contrast to his last time in the UK, these fans clearly love their tribal chief. Roman says he’s got big plans, for this your and next, but he must acknowledge something to move forward. He says he’s not the same guy he used to be, to which the Birmingham crowd reminds him, he is.

Cody and The Vision have took everything from him. No Bloodline, no Wise Man, no titles. So they had to find something to take from him, which brings him to Bronson Reed.

“Ladies and Gentlemen…”

Paul Heyman interrupts, introducing Bronson Reed and telling us it’s been five years since Heyman aligned with Roman Reigns. Paul says he’s is out here to disrespect Reigns. What Roman needs is the tough love and advice of his wise man and at Clash in Paris, Bronson Reed will beat that into him.

Roman doesn’t want to wait till Sunday, he wants Bronson Reed to acknowledge him tonight. Since Reed refuses, Roman charges down the ramp and the fight is on. Chaos ensued with both men going back and forth with security trying to separate both men.

– LA Knight vs Bron Breakker is announced for the main event

– “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio is once again chatting with El Grande Americano backstage.

(1) Dragon Lee defeats JD McDonough in singles competition, AJ Styles runs off Dominik Mysterio.

There were some questionable looking moves in this match in terms of JD McDonough potentially taking some rough looking bumps.

– LA Knight seems to think, last week,Punk put him through that table on purpose and has showed his true colors. He once again promises to leave Paris with the World Heavyweight Championship and promises to woop Bron Breaker back to factory reset tonight. “Woof Woof Dummy”

– We get a video package where Rusev cements his promise apon his arrival. He now realizes that it’s impossible to be good when you are destined to be great. His conscious is clear regarding what he will do to Sheamus this Sunday.

– Things are heated in the clubhouse as Judgment Day are at each other’s throats. Raquel calms everyone down as they look to solve Dom’s “AJ Styles” problem. Dom says since Finn has known AJ the longest, maybe he should sort it..tonight. Finn, not one to back down, says he’ll talk to Pearce right away.

– Grayson Waller gets Corey Graves to sign his petition to ban Penta’s Destroyer.

(2) Kofi Kingston picks up the win over Penta.

With help from Big G (Waller) Kofi is able to beat Penta with a Trouble in Paradise.

– Iyo thanks Rhea for backing her up last week but as Asuka and Kairi are her family, they are annoyed that Rhea has stuck her nose in her buisness. She asks Rhea to keep her distance. Rhea says she understands and the two share a hug.

Unbeknownst to the pair, Asuka and Kairi look on from behind and when the two share a hug, Asuka isn’t best pleased.

– Stephanie Vaquer will not get her Women’s World Championship match at Clash in Paris. She will still get her title show, and Adam Pearce will announce the date and opponent on next week’s episode of Raw.

– Roxanne says tonight she pins Rhea Ripley and as Byron fishes for any faults in the Judgement Day, Raquel quickly shuts him down.

– Becky Lynch: “I’m not a loser, I’m not Aston Villa or Birmingham City. I’m not a sucker who responds to a whistle”

Becky says Birmingham is special to her as it was 13 years ago she had her WWE tryout right here..and it was a dump then and a dump now!

She isn’t going to let Nikki her her out to her ring. She isn’t a dig that answers to some little whistle. Nikki Bella interrupts.

“Hey Becky, if your not a dog, why are you acting like a little B****”

Becky says she never respected her, she wanted to replace her. Nikki says Becky has become desperate and forgotten that the people gave her the platform. She’s Cheep, she cheats and she’s a coward.

Becky says Nikki can have her match, at Clash in Paris as she will not wrestle in Birmingham as the only good thing to come out of the city, died a month ago…

Nikki says at Clash in Paris we will hear “and new Intercontinental Champion, Nikki Bella”

Nikki catches the cheap shot from Becky but before she can deliver the rack attack, Becky fleas the ring.

– Punk says last week he was just trying to get everyone back on the same page, he knows that it’s every man for themselves and isn’t upset that LA Knight went crashing through a table. At Clash in Paris he is obsessed with becoming Champion again, with everybody saying CM Punk.

– We get a video package from Sheamus, hyping his match with Rusev on Sunday at Clash in Paris. He says he found Rusev’s attitude cringe apon his return. However after there trilogy of matches he has now earned his respect, even if he did have to claw it out of him. He promises a victory, once and for all in Paris.

(3) Rhea Ripley picks up the win over Roxanne Perez. After the bell the Judgment Day try to beat down Rhea but Iyo makes the save.

– Seth Rollins says the vision is coming together. He pushes all of Reed’s buttons and says Sunday, Reed will beat Roman. Tonight, Bron makes sure LA Knight doesn’t even make it to Paris.

– Tentions brewing between Iyo and the Kabuki Warriors as Asuka warns Iyo to stay away from Rhea. Iyo insists she wants to be trusted.