KnokX Pro on Saturday night’s incident: “Irresponsible act of violence” by Raja Jackson

Following the outrageous incident at their live event Saturday where Raja Jackson nearly left an indie wrestler dead, promotion KnokX Pro issued a statement of their own.

This follows the statement which was issued by Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, the father of Raja, who wanted to clear the “misinformation” about his son, never mind that he unloaded 22 punches to the face and head of Syko Stu who was already knocked out.

The full statement reads as follows:

“First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr. Stuart Smith (Syko Stu) as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his well being.

What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith. This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred.

In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans.”

KnokX Pro is owned by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and is a WWE ID-affiliated promotion.

