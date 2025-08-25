Ash by Elegance comments on winning first major singles title

New TNA Knockouts champion Ash by Elegance wrote a heartfelt post talking about winning her first major singles title in 13 years.

Ash said that over the years, she had many fears and felt like giving up fueled by different emotions and lots of tears.

“BUT I had to prove it to myself… I CAN.. I WILL & I WANT TOO,” she wrote. “Haters can say what they want…. but NOTHING or NO ONE will rain on my parade!”

She said this TNA title came full circle, as she started her NXT journey in 2012 not knowing anything about the business and ended her WWE career in an NXT ring in 2023.

“I couldn’t make this up in my wildest dreams… this is why you never burn bridges,” Ash continued. “You never know how this crazy life works… I had the opportunity to capture a title back in the WWE/NXT ring with a company that BELIEVED in me and took a chance!”

She said she might not be the best wrestler, but no one has the drive, hunger, and passion as she does and this was the ultimate story.

“This title isn’t just for me… it’s for everyone out there that felt like giving up at something but kept their head in the right mind-space and know it is possible,” she continued. “Learn it from me … whether you LOVE ME or HATE ME… this is a message for everyone out there… NEVER GIVE UP… TOMORROW IS NEVER PROMISED!!!”

