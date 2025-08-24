Will Ospreay says he’s terrified of upcoming surgery

Will Ospreay admitted that he is anxious, scared, and terrified about what will happen after tonight since he has to undergo surgery for two herniated discs.

Speaking to CBS Sports, the popular Brit said that he doesn’t know what it looks like afterward because for the first time in his life, he’s been “disqualified” from doing something that he loves doing.

“I’m anxious. I’m scared. Generally, I’m terrified. Not about the match, but just about afterwards,” Ospreay said. “I’ve never had anybody cut into me. I’ve never had surgery.”

Ospreay said he talked to Adam Copeland about surgery and Copeland told him that the hardest thing is not the surgery, but the mental battles afterward.

Osprey said that knows what he’s capable of doing and knows what he cannot do in the ring tonight and the medics and surgeon also know that.

“And the most important thing is that my safety is utmost guaranteed. I can guarantee my safety in this. I’ll make it through,” he concluded.

