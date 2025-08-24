What Naomi wanted to use in her match with Cargill at Evolution, Ellering on his daughter in AEW

– Jade Cargill says she and Naomi wanted to use mace and razors in their No Holds Barred match at WWE Evolution:

“There was so much we wanted to use that was asked. We wanted to use mace, that was going to be tough. And then we wanted to use razors, and that was going to be tough, but I welcome it!

“I wish we were able to use the mace (but) we gotta think about the crowd, we don’t want anybody in the crowd to be maced, because mace goes so far.”

– Paul Ellering says he’d be interested in managing his daughter Rachael Ellering in AEW/ROH, but hasn’t heard of any interest if it’s there.

He also said he feels that AEW are “missing the boat” by not allowing Rachael to show off more of her personality as a babyface.

