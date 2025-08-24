Video: Wardlow returns at Forbidden Door

Wardlow returns to AEW and officially joins The Don Callis family as the newest member.
Kazuchika Okada defeats Swerve Strickland to retain the Continental Championship.
After the match, Wardlow returns after being sidelined for nearly a year and a half and jumps Prince Nana as Swerve watches unable to help him. Wardlow takes out Security as they try to stop him and then officially shakes hands with Don Callis as he becomes the newest member of his family.
