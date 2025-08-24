NXT News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
307

Blake Monroe vs Kelani Jordan is official for Tuesdays NXT.

– Halloween Havoc is back on October 25th.

– NXT returns to Full Sail on September 16th for NXT Homecoming.

– Ava announced that she is bringing the Speed Championships to NXT.

Sol Ruca will be defending the Speed Championship at No Mercy.

