NXT News and Notes

– Blake Monroe vs Kelani Jordan is official for Tuesdays NXT.

– Halloween Havoc is back on October 25th.

Halloween in the desert! #HalloweenHavoc heads to Arizona on SATURDAY October 25th, and tickets are on sale WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/HpgMtMbr5o — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 25, 2025

– NXT returns to Full Sail on September 16th for NXT Homecoming.

This will be special. #WWENXT returns to Full Sail on TUESDAY September 16th for NXT Homecoming LIVE on @TheCW! Tickets go on sale WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/YiJk4lUqNz — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 25, 2025

– Ava announced that she is bringing the Speed Championships to NXT.

Sol Ruca will be defending the Speed Championship at No Mercy.

The WWE Speed Championship is coming to NXT And we will hold a tournament to crown a new No. 1 Contender to face @SolRucaWWE at No Mercy! pic.twitter.com/Jo5NU33AsW — WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2025