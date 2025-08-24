NXT HEATWAVE, 8/24/25

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from NXT HEATWAVE. Vic Joseph and Booker T are on the call. Coverage from the live PLE begins at 7pm from Lowell, Mass. The pre show kicks off at 6pm.

Announced Card

-Oba Femi vs. Je’Von Evans for the NXT Championship

-Jacy Jayne vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Ash By Elegance in a Triple Threat for the Knockouts Championship

-Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. two members of Darkstate (Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James) for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Blake Monroe vs. Jordynne Grace

-Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice in a Triple Threat to become No. 1 contender to the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Chelsea Green and Ethan Page vs. Tyra Mae Steele and Tavion Heights in a mixed tag match

The Countdown Show features one on one, sit down interviews with all the major players of tonight’s show. Sam Roberts and Megan Morant are your hosts for the show. There are not pre show matches.

Match 1. Kelani Jordan VS Jaida VS Lola Vice in a Triple Threat to become #1 Contender for the North American Championship

Parker starts off attacking ladies, but they team to dump her to the floor. The two friends then have a nice scientific exchange until Parker enters and takes them both out. She then works Jordan over in the corner and eventually puts Vice on top of Jordan and drops herself on them both. Vice is then Samoan dropped to the mat for two. Jordan kicks Parker down and goes to work with a spinning springboard legdrop on Vice. Parker is ranna’d on the floor by Jordan next. Vice is then DDT’d by Jordan for another two count. Jordan is thrown off the top by Parker, but is put in the triangle by Vice. Jordan splashes them both from the top. Parker and Jordan brawl on the apron. Kelani hits a superkick and then corkscrews both competitors from the ring to the floor. Jordan stunners Vice and puts her in a single leg crab. Vice breaks it and locks on a dragon sleeper. She then lays in a series of kicks after Parker breaks up the hold. She then hip attacks them both repeatedly. She follows with a sleeper on Jordan. Parker breaks it up, throwing Vice on her back and then to the floor. Parker hits a spinebuster on Jordan for a long two. Parker then places Jordan on the top rope. They battle until Vice lands the powerbomb from the top on them both. Vice continues with knee strikes, but Parker hits a big back elbow. Parker then double knees Jordan. Jordan misses a 450. Lola puts her in the dragon. Parker dives on Jordan, missing Vice and Lola rolls her up for the pin.

Winner and #1 contender, Lola Vice

The Culling discuss Tatum Paxley‘s impact on their group. They seem more united than ever.

Match 2. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger (NXT TAG CHAMPS) vs. two members of Darkstate (Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James) for the NXT Tag Team Titles

We will find out who is teaming for DarkState finally. It will be Lennox and Osiris. Hank had enough of Lennox antics and beats on him, before making a tag. Tank tags in and is doubled by DS. Osiris then slams him, having tagged in. Hank tags and all four meet mid ring for a brawl. Shugars is doing his best to annoy the champions. Hank and Tank dive to the floor on DS. Hank bulldogs Lennox back in the ring, but gets clipped off the top rope by Osiris. Lennox then beats on Hank on the steps. Osiris then punishes him on the apron. Hank finally gets in the ring, but can’t make the tag. Osiris then powerslams him. Lennox takes out Tank. Hank is then doubled by DS. Hank lariats Lennox off a whip and makes the tag. Tank comes in hot. He cartwheel crossbodies DS and then takes out Shugars. He then Bubba bombs Lennox for two. DS then interfere. Lennox spinebusters him. They then double powerbomb him for a long two. Osiris and Lennox set Tank up on the top, but Tank takes them both out and then swantons them. Hank tags in and he Bossman slams Lennox. He then dives on DS on the floor from the top. Lennox is left alone and he is pancaked. Shugars interferes. This sets up a doomsday device and it is over.

Winners, and NEW NXT Tag Champs, DarkState

Lexis King and Ava talk backstage about his actions last week. She sets up a match for this Tuesday. She says this match will be different though, it will be a blindfold match.

Match 3. TNA Knockouts World Championship Triple Threat Match, Jacy Jane (C) (with Fatal Influence members Fallon Henley and Jasmine Nyx) VS Masha Slamovich (with Team Elegance) VS Masha Slamovich (Jacy is not defending her NXT Championship in this match)

The match begins with Jane sitting back and watching Ash and Masha beat on each other. She then sneaks in and beats on them. Masha finally catches her gloating too much on the floor and she takes her out with a plancha. Back in the ring, she kicks Ash in the face. Jane trips her from the floor. Jane then rannas Ash mid ring. She gets a two off a double axe. Masha re-enters and lariats Ash and Jacy. Ash lands a swinging neck breaker on Jacy for a two count. Ash then delivers a sit down powerbomb on the champ for a long two. Masha lands a top rope dropkick and then a series of pump kicks on Ash and Jacy. Jacy kicks Masha, but Masha hits a white noise cannon ball with Jacy on her shoulders onto Ash. Masha is the crowd favorite in the match, but Jacy does have some cheers. Jacy and Masha slug it out strong style. Jacy lands a big knee to the face. She then neckbreakers her. Ash makes the save. Ash dumps Jacy and starts stomping Masha, but misses a moonsault. Jacy sentons her for two. Jacy puts Masha on the top. She rannas her and kicks her in the face. Ash makes the save. Fallon Henley then interferes The ref throws tosses them from the arena. Nyx is blamed for it. Masha takes out Jacy on the floor. Ash then dives on both of them from the ring. Ash puts Masha back in the ring and gets a two count. Masha then eats a high knee and tornado DDT. After a moonsault by Ash, Jacy takes out Ash and pins Masha for a two count. Jacy hits the rolling encore for a two count. Team Elegance pull Jacy off her. Ash hits a swanton and it is over. Booker T claims Jacy was screwed over post match.

Winner, and NEW TNA Knockouts World Champion, Ash By Elegance

Ricky Saints and Je’Von Evans are shown backstage. Ricky says everyone is behind him. Ricky wants to be his next challenger if he wins.

Match 4. Blake Monroe VS Jordynne Grace

This has become a real feud in a hurry. Grace is tired of Monroe’s antics. They tear into each right away. Each have a few good punches in, but Grace lands a few impactful suplexes that have Monroe bailing to the floor. Grace then fallaways her on the floor. Monroe slips off Grace’s shoulder on the steps and pulls her by the hair down on the top step on her back. Back in the ring, Blake is on the attack with punches to the face on the mat. Blake then stomps her face. Blake then slams the shoulder of Grace on the ring post repeatedly. Blake then starts an attack on that arm and shoulder. Grace fights back, but Monroe hits a sling blade. Blake goes for an armbar, but Grace uses her strength to hot shot her to the mat. The two trade kicks and strikes mid ring. Grace then then short arm clotheslines Blake. She follows with a spinebuster and jackhammer. Grace hits a reverse Alabama slam and German. Blake ripped the bottom turnbuckle pad off. Monroe hits a Russian and armbar. She floats to pin attempt for two. Grace suplexes Blake for two. The two then start trading headbutts. Blake wins the violent exchange. Grace basically has one arm. They end up on the top and Grace powerbombs her from the top. Blake kicks out at two. Grace is planted on the exposed buckle on her head. DDT and it is over.

Winner, Blake Monroe

Jaida Parker is approached backstage by Lash Legend. These two are headed for a match. Jacy Jane then screams at Nyx, blaming her for the loss. Zaria and Sol Ruca and Lola Vice show up late to make fun of Jacy too.

Match 5. Chelsea Green and Ethan Page vs. Tyra Mae Steele and Tavion Heights in a mixed tag match

Its going to be hard to get the fans to not cheer for Chelsea. Even with the Canadian flag draped all over her, she is over with the crowd. The fans are just chanting her name, even though she is the heel. She gets locked in a surfboard. Page tries to make the save, but he falls on her. they are then dumped to the floor and the American fans are openly booing the Olympians. Chelsea is doing her best to heel it up and Page gets on the mic and tells the fans they aren’t getting citizenship to Canada. Page tags in with Tavion. He goes to work on Tavion with stomps and elbows. He at least is getting booed. Chelsea chants are just ongoing. Page continues working the mat with Tavion. Tavion gets free and lands a back elbow. The crowd loves it when Green jumps the ropes and takes out Tyra. Page tags in Chelsea. She tries to fight a man. Steel jumps her from behind and monkeys her into Page on the apron. Chelsea counters with a knee to the back off the ropes. Chelsea lays in some stomps. Steel and Chelsea both crossbody each other off the ropes and tag out. Tavion lariats Page and suplexes him repeatedly. Chelsea knees him in the back from the apron. Page kicks Tavion as Tavion kicks him. Steel tags in and suplexes Page. She then lariats Chelsea and spinebusters her. Alba Fyre gets thrown by Steel next. Steel then ankle locks Page. Fyre suplexes Steel. Chelsea lands the Un Pretty Her and the place goes nuts with her pinning Steel.

It is my opinion, Green was perfect on paper to tag with Page, but she is to likable back in her old stomping grounds of NXT.

Josh Briggs approaches Oba Femi and tells him he is going lose his title tonight. Briggs says if he pulls out a win, he has next. Ava says the Speed Title on NXT programming.

Main Event. Oba Femi (NXT CHAMPION) VS Je’Von Evans