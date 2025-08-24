New TNA Knockouts Champion crowned

Ash by Elegance defeated Masha Slamovich and Jacy Jayne to become the new TNA Knockouts Women’s Champion. Jacy had a pin on Masha, but Elegance Brand pulled Jacy out of the ring and Ash hit Masha with a Swenton.
