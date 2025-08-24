Killer Kross vs. Matt Cardona, Cody Rhodes wants to write a book, Vince McMahon’s birthday

– Cody Rhodes says he would love to write a book but feels that a “huge chapter” of his career is “locked behind a wall.”

“I would love to write a book, but an entire huge chapter is locked behind a wall. Everything I say these days when it comes to that is somehow, I’m rewriting history, I’m remembering it wrong, even though the receipts are literally on social media… every time I say anything, it’s the wrong thing to say.

“It hurts my heart because I’d love to tell the story, I just have to wait for somebody else to tell the story and hopefully they include me in it.”

(Source: What Do You Wanna Talk About?)

– Killer Kross vs Matt Cardona is set for House of Glory on October 10th:

– Vince McMahon turns 80 today.