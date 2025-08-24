Bully Ray pitches an idea for Chris Jericho’s WWE return, Natalya makes history (photo)

– Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, Bully Ray discussed Chris Jericho and what he’d do with him in WWE. “You just want Chris Jericho to retire because he’s going to be 55 and work behind the scenes. I’m sorry. I just don’t. I would bring Chris Jericho back to the WWE just to work with LA Knight. If you told me that that was the only thing he was going to do for one year, that’s good enough a reason alone. The beauty about going back to the WWE is Chris Jericho could show up at the WWE at the Royal Rumble with the same exact entrance that he made his debut in the WWE with… and that place would go f—ing bananas. Some people do nostalgia really well… and it does work for certain wrestling acts.”

– Natalya has made history, becoming the 1st Female Pro Wrestler to win the Lou Thesz Award: