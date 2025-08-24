AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door 2025 Coverage



Location: London, England

Venue: The O2

Commentary Team: Bryan Danielson, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone

—

The show opens with a history of the Forbidden Door event, and then transitions into hyping today’s matches.

—



Tag Team Match

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Killswitch and Kip Sabian (w/Mother Wayne)

Copeland and Sabian start the match, and Sabian backs Copeland into the corner with right hands. Sabian sends Copeland across, but Copeland ducks to the floor and Sabian gives chase. Copeland drops Sabian with a clothesline and gets him back into the ring. Cage tags in, and he and Copeland double-team Sabian to the mat. Cage delivers right hands, and then Killswitch tags in. Cage backs away and tags Copeland back in. Copeland delivers right hands, but Killswitch drops him with a thrust kick and slams Copeland into the corner. Killswitch sends Copeland to the ropes, but Copeland drops Sabian with a clothesline and sends Killswitch to the floor.

Copeland dropkicks Killswitch into the barricade and delivers another shot to Sabian. Mother Wayne stands in between Killswitch and Copeland, and then Copeland throws Sabian into Killswitch. Killswitch catches Sabian and powerbombs him onto Copeland. Killswitch slams Copeland onto the apron with a chokeslam and gets him back into the ring. Killswitch goes for a chop in the corner, but Sabian tags in and delivers the chop himself. Sabian follows with another chop, but Copeland comes back with elbow strikes. Sabian delivers a knee to Copeland’s midsection and sends him across, but Copeland gets him on the apron.

Sabian comes back with elbow strikes and drops Copeland with a missile dropkick for a two count. Sabian tags Killswitch back in and they double-team Copeland for a bit. Killswitch throws Sabian into Copeland for a cannonball, and Sabian looks shocked by it. Killswitch goes for the cover, but Copeland kicks out at two. Mother Wayne calms Sabian down in the corner as Killswitch clubs Copeland across the chest. Killswitch sends Copeland into the corner, but Copeland delivers a shot to Sabian and kicks Killswitch in the face. Copeland goes for the tag, but Killswitch stops him and slams him into the corner.

Killswitch slams Copeland down and Sabian yells at him to tag him in. Killswitch hits Sabian in the face to tag him in, and Sabian has been busted open. Killswitch throws Sabian in the ring, and Mother Wayne stops Cage from making the tag. Sabian dropkicks Cage to the floor and sends Copeland to the corner. Sabian climbs up with Copeland and calls Killswitch over. Killswitch puts Sabian on his shoulders, and then Copeland drops Sabian with a Spear off the top. Copeland kicks Sabian away, and then Cage and Killswitch tag in. Cage kicks Sabian to the floor and delivers right hands to Killswitch.

Cage follows with chops, but Killswitch drops him with a headbutt. Killswitch sends Cage into the corner and charges, but Cage dodges and Killswitch goes shoulder-first into the ring post. Sabian comes back in, but Cage sends him into the ropes and stands on both of their backs to choke them over the middle rope. Copeland slams Killswitch on the apron, and then Cage dives onto Killswitch to drop him on the floor. Cage gets Killswitch back into the ring, but Killswitch grabs him around the throat. Copeland makes the save with a powerbomb, and then Cage delivers a diving headbutt for a one count.

Killswitch goes for a double chokeslam, but Sabian tags in. Cage and Copeland deliver a double impaler DDT and Cage goes for the cover, but the referee tells him Killswitch isn’t legal. Sabian gets a roll-up on Cage for a two count, and then Cage drops him with a reverse DDT. Killswitch grabs Cage’s throat, but Copeland spears him through the ropes. Cage goes for a Spear, but Sabian counters with a knee strike and goes for the Killswitch, but Cage counters and he and Copeland deliver a pop-up Spear for the pin fall.

Winners: Adam Copeland and Christian Cage

-After the match, Copeland and Cage slap hands. Copeland gives Cage a side-hug, but Cage doesn’t do the same. They slap hands again.

—



AEW TNT Championship Match

Kyle Fletcher (c) (w/Don Callis and Lance Archer) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

Fletcher takes Takahashi down, but Takahashi comes right back and delivers a few quick strikes. Takahashi goes for a hurricanrana, but Fletcher blocks it. Takahashi stomps on Fletcher’s foot and takes him down. Takahashi delivers a corner clothesline, but Fletcher comes back with a boot to the face. Fletcher delivers chops in the corner, but Takahashi comes back with chops of his own. Fletcher drops Takahashi with a back elbow and goes for the cover, but Takahashi kicks out at two. Fletcher stomps on Takahashi and follows with a pair of scoop slams for a two count.

Takahashi comes bakc with chops, but Fletcher delivers a knee strike and a back suplex for another two count. Fletcher applies a rear choke, but Takahashi gets to his feet. Fletcher delivers a few knee strikes and runs the ropes, but Takahashi takes him down with a hurricanrana. Takahashi takes Fletcher to the floor, but gets him right back into th ering and delivers a corner clothesline and a low dropkick for a two count. Fletcher comes back with elbow strikes, but Takahashi kicks him in the face and delivers a clothesline. Takahashi drops Fletcher with a dragon screw.

Fletcher kicks Takahashi off the ropes, and then they exchange quick suplexes before Fletcher delivers a Michinoku Driver. Fletcher delivers a scoop slam and goes up top, but Takahashi cuts him off with chops. Fletcher counters back and delivers an avalanche back suplex for a two count. Fletcher delivers a Liger Bomb and goes for the cover, but Takahashi kicks out at two again. Fletcher delivers shots, but Takahashi laughs them off and runs the ropes, but Fletcher kicks him down and gets a one count. Fletcher goes for a brain buster on the apron, but Takahashi counters with a DDT and then powerbombs him to the floor.

Takahashi drops Fletcher with a running clothesline and goes for the cover, but Fletcher kicks out at two. Takahashi picks Fletcher up, but Fletcher escapes and they exchange thrust kicks. Fletcher goes for a Liger Bomb, but Takahashi counters with a hurricanrana for a two count. Takahashi slams Fletcher down and goes for another cover, but Fletcher kicks out at two again. Takahashi picks Fletcher up, but they counter each other until Fletcher delivers a jumping Tombstone for a two count. Fletcher kicks Takahashi in the back of his head, and then follows with a kick to his face.

Fletcher goes for a brain-buster, but Takahashi rolls him up for a two count. Fletcher delivers the brain-buster and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Kyle Fletcher

—



AEW TBS Championship – Four-Way Match

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Persephone vs. Bozilla vs. Alex Windsor

Mone gets sent to the outside, and then Bozilla takes Windsor and Persephone down. Mone comes back in and tries to take Bozilla down, but Bozilla sends her into the corner. Mone slams Bozilla’s head into the turnbuckle, but Bozilla comes back with a press slam of Mone onto Persephone and Windsor on the outside. Persephone comes back into the ring, but Bozilla slams her down. Windsor jumps on Bozilla’s back, but Bozilla slams Windsor into Mone in the corner. Bozilla charges into the corner, but Mone and Windsor dodge and Bozilla falls to the floor.

Persephone and Windsor double-team Mone and Windsor goes for the cover, but Persephone breaks it up. Persephone drops Windsor with a hurricanrana, but Windsor comes back with an arm-drag. Bozilla comes back in with a double suplex to Persephone and Windsor, and then Mone jumps on her back. Bozilla slams Mone into the corner, but Persephone comes back with an elbow strike. Persephone money flips Mone into Bozilla, and then Windsor and Persephone get sent to the floor as Mone delivers shots to Bozilla. Bozilla gets pulled to the floor and Mone goes for a cross-body, but Bozilla catches her before Windsor drops them with a dive.

Persephone drops Windsor and Bozilla with a dive through the ropes. Persephone and Mone get back into the ring, and Persephone gets a two count on a jackknife cover. Mone comes back with a chop and an arm-drag, and then gets a two count on a roll-up. Windsor and Persephone also get two counts, and then more two counts happen before Bozilla breaks everything up. Bozilla applies a bearhug to Persephone and throws her across the ring. Bozilla chokes Mone with her boot, and then delivers double knees to Persephone. Windsor kicks Bozilla in the face and drops her with a lariat.

Bozilla comes right back, but Persephone delivers a dropkick. Bozilla gets up again, but Mone delivers a meteora for a two count as Windsor and Persephone break it up. Persephone and Windsor put Mone up top, and then Persephone drops Windsor with a right hand. Windsor comes back with a shot to Persephone and delivers shots to Mone. Mone counters and hangs her upside down, and then Persephone and Bozilla climb as well, but Windsor delivers a triple suplex. Windsot drops Bozilla with a DDT, but Persephone rolls her up for a one count. Mone takes Persephone and Windsor down and locks in a double Statement Maker, but Windsor gets free.

Mone and Persephone exchange roll-ups for two counts, and then Windsor takes both of them down. Windsor applies a double Sharpshooter, but Bozilla stands on Mone and Persephone’s hands to prevent them from tapping out. Bozilla delivers a shot to Windsor and follows with more in the corner. Persephone drops Windsor with a Spear, but Bozilla slams Persephone with a chokeslam. Bozilla connects with a moonsault to both of them and goes for the cover, but Mone breaks it up. Bozilla goes for a Liger Bomb, but Mone counters with a reverse-rana for a two count.

Windsor slams Mone with a fisherman’s buster for a two count, and then Mone gets sent to the floor. Bozilla charges at Windsor in the corner and follows with headbutts. Bozilla stands on Windsor in the corner, but Persephone comes back in with a suplex out of the corner. Windsor drops Persephone with a rolling elbow strike for a two count, and then locks in a Sharpshooter. Mone comes back with a shot to Windsor, and then Persephone tries to slam Mone, but Mone rolls through and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone

—



IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match

Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Nigel McGuinness (w/Daniel Garcia)

McGuinness backs Sabre into the ropes, but they have a clean break. They take each other down, and then McGuinness deliver a side-headlock take down. Sabre gets free of the hold and goes the same to McGuinness. McGuinness gets free, but Sabre takes him down again. McGuinness tries to get free, but Sabre keeps him grounded and works over his arm. McGuiness gets free and takes Sabre down. McGuinness drops a knee on Sabre’s arm and applies a submission. McGuinness goes into a cover for a two count, but Sabre comes back with a shot to McGuinness’s arm.

Sabre stomps on McGuinness’s arm, but McGuinness counters and takes him down. McGuinness goes for an elbow drop, but Sabre dodges and applies a hammer-lock. McGuinness backs Sabre into the corner and slams him down. Sabre gets to the corner and charges, but McGuinness dodges and delivers quick strikes before slamming Sabre down. McGuinness spears Sabre in the corner, and then follows with a running uppercut. McGuinness drops Sabre with a clothesline as Sabre charges and goes for the cover, but Sabre kicks out at two.

McGuinness tries to apply the London Dungeon, but Sabre gets to the ropes. McGuinness goes for Tower of London, but Sabre lands on his feet and takes McGuinness down. Sabre goes for an arm-bar and then transitions into an ankle hold. Garcia tries to push the ropes toward McGuinness, but the referee catches him and tells him to back away. Sabre delivers an elbow strike, and then they exchange uppercuts. Sabre trips McGuinness up and gets a two count, and then McGuinness comes back with a back-slide for a two count of his own. Sabre runs the ropes, but McGuinness counters with a knee strike and a comebacker lariat for a two count.

McGuinness delivers another lariat and goes for the cover, but Sabre kicks out at two again before getting a two count of his own on a crucifix pin attempt. McGuinness works over Sabre’s arm and drives his knees into Sabre’s back, but Sabre rolls out. McGuinness locks in a triangle choke and the referee turns his attention to Garcia again. McGuinness applies joint manipulation on Sabre’s fingers, but Sabre gets to the corner. McGuinness goes for the Tower of London, but Sabre takes him to the ropes and gets in Garcia’s face on the outside. Sabre goes up top, but McGuinness cuts him off and delivers the Tower of London. McGuinness goes for the cover, but Sabre gets his foot on the rope.

Sabre delivers an up kick, and then they exchange pin attempts for two counts. McGuinness comes back with another two count, but Sabre counters right back and gets the three count on a bridging sunset flip.

Winner and still IWGP World Heavyweight Champion: Zack Sabre Jr.

-After the match, Sabre and McGuinness shake hands and share a hug before Sabre leaves the ring. Garcia and Tony Schiavone get into the ring, but Garcia backs Schiavone away and hugs McGuinness. Garcia and McGuinnes leave the ring as Schiavone announces the attendance to be 18,992, a new O2 record.

—

Backstage, Queen Aminata and Thekla are brawling, and they make their way into the arena. They brawl in the entranceway, and then Julia Hart and Skye Blue run down to beat down Aminata. They try to triple-team Aminata, but Jamie Hayter makes her return for the save. Hayter backs Blue, Hart, and Thekla away and helps Aminata to her feet.

—



AEW World Tag Team Championship – Three-Way Match

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (w/Stokely) vs. Brodido (Bandido and Brody King)

All six guys brawl on the outside, and Lashley and Benjamin get taken down. Bandido and Harwood get into the ring and exchange quick strikes. Bandido drops Harwood with a hurricanrana and gets a two count on a back-slide. Harwood comes back with a shot and tags in Wheeler. FTR double-team Bandido, but Lashley tags in and drops them with a double clothesline. Lashley drops Harwood with a delayed vertical suplex and tags Benjamin in. Harwood chops Benjamin a few times, but Benjamin throws him across the ring. Harwood tags Bandido in and Bandido delivers an enzuigiri to Benjamin.

Bandido comes off the ropes, but Benjamin catches him. Bandido counters and sends Benjamin to the outside before diving on him through the ropes. Bandido runs the ropes again, but Benjamin comes back in and cuts him off before tagging Lashley back in. Lashley slams Bandido and goes for the cover, but Wheeler breaks it up. Lashley tosses Bandido to the floor and Benjamin slams him between the apron and the barricade. Benjamin tosses Bandido across the ring and goes for the cover, but Bandido kicks out at two. Lashley tags back in and spears Bandido in the corner a few times.

Lashley knocks King to the floor and tags Benjamin back in. Bandido delivers a thrust kick to Benjamin and goes for the tag, but Wheeler and Harwood drop to the floor. Benjamin takes Bandido down again, and then follows with a scoop slam before tagging Lashley back in. Bandido comes back with a kick to Lashley’s face, and then Benjamin tags in again. Bandido kicks Benjamin in the face, and then drops him with a corkscrew cross-body. King tags in, as does Harwood, and King drops both members of FTR with shots. King slams Wheeler down, and then knocks Lashley and Benjamin to the floor.

King slams Harwood to the mat and goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out at two. King delivers a corner splash to Wheeler and Harwood, and then does the same to Benjamin. King follows with a cannonball to FTR, and then Lashley blocks him from hitting one on Benjamin. King and Lashley exchange elbow strikes, and then go for shoulder tackles. Lashley chops King in the throat, but King comes back with a back elbow. King comes out of the corner, but Lashley slams him down. King comes right back with a lariat and clotheslines Lashley to the floor.

Benjamin kicks King in the face, and then suplexes Harwood and Wheeler. Bandido delivers a quick strike to Benjamin, but Benjamin takes him down and then suplexes King a few times. King comes back with a kick to the face, and then King and Wheeler hit the Shatter Machine on Benjamin. Wheeler clubs King in the back, but King drops him with one chop. King and Wheeler knock Lashley to the floor, and then Wheeler dives through the ropes. Lashley and Benjamin catch him, but then King dives through the ropes to take all of them down. Bandido goes up top, but Harwood cuts him off.

Bandido comes back and takes Harwood down with an avalanche fall-away slam onto everyone else on the floor. Lashley drops Wheeler with a Spear, and then Benjamin delivers superkicks and knee strikes all around. Lashley gets King back into the ring, and Benjamin delivers a running knee strike. Lashley delivers a Spear to King, and then we see two guys in NJPW tracksuits attacking Benjamin on the outside. Lashley goes after them and Stokely gives a chair to Harwood. Bandido kicks the chair into Harwood face, but Wheeler slams Bandido with a powerslam. King drops Wheeler with an elbow strike, and then Harwood hits King with a chair.

The guys attacking the Hurt Syndicate are revealed to be Ricochet and the Gates of Agony and Harwood goes for the cover on King, but King kicks out at two. FTR go for Power and Glory on King, but Bandido cuts them off. King slams Harwood down, and then Bandido splashes onto Harwood and gets the pin fall.

Winners and new AEW World Tag Team Champions: Brodido

—



AEW Unified Championship Match

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

Okada backs Strickland into the ropes, but Strickland comes back with right hands. Okada delivers an elbow strike and applies a side-headlock, and then drops Strickland with a shoulder tackle. Strickland comes back with a hip-toss, and then follows with a dropkick. Okada goes to the floor and Strickland follows, but Okada kicks him in the midsection. Strickland slams Okada into the apron and follows with a kick to the face. Strickland drops Okada with a flip over the top rope, and then gets him back into the ring. Strickland delivers a few reverse neck-breakers, and then slams Okada into the corner.

Strickland delivers a back elbow and follows with a diving uppercut. Strickland slams Okada into the corner, and then slams his face into the top turnbuckle. Strickland goes for a running kick, but Okada blocks it and catapults him to the outside. Strickland tweaks his knee, and then Okada follows with a sliding dropkick. Strickland comes back and slams Okada into the barricade and the ring steps befire delivering a right hand. Okada kicks Strickland in the face, but Strickland slams him onto the apron. Strickland sets up for a piledriver on the steps, but Okada blocks it and delivers a DDT onto them.

Okada gets Strickland back into the ring and slams him into the corner. Okada delivers right hands and sends him across, but Strickland counters with a back elbow. Strickland goes for a flatliner, but Okada counters and slams him for a two count. Okada picks Strickland up, and they exchange elbow strikes. Strickland delivers a suplex and kicks Okada in the face. Strickland puts Okada up top and drops him with a back suplex for a two count. Okada rolls to the floor and Strickland goes for the Swerve Stomp, but Okada dodges and delivers a Tombstone.

Okada gets Strickland back into the ring and slams him down before dropping an elbow from the top. Okada goes for the Rainmaker, but Strickland counters out. Okada delivers clotheslines, but Strickland comes back and delivers the House Call. Strickland delivers clotheslines of his own and goes for another House Call, but Okada counters and delivers a clothesline of his own. Okada goes for the Rainmaker, but Strickland ducks under and delivers a House Call. Strickland delivers the Swerve Stomp, but his knee gives out and he only gets a two count.

Okada rolls to the apron and Strickland goes up top, but Okada delivers a right hand and Strickland’s knee twists in the ropes. Okada slams Strickland’s knee onto the turnbuckle. Okada goes after Strickland, but Strickland counters and goes for the House Call. Okada ducks and goes for the Rainmaker, but Strickland counters and goes for Big Pressure. Okada dodges and hits the Rainmaker for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Unified Champion: Kazuchika Okada

-After the match, Okada puts Strickland’s knee in between the steps and the ring post and hits it with a chair repeatedly. Prince Nana runs out and goes after Okada with a lead pipe, but Okada leaves with Don Callis as Nana and the referee check on Strickland. Wardlow appears in the ring and he takes out Nana. Strickland tries to save Nana, but Wardlow beats Nana down as Strickland looks on. Security rushes the ring and pulls Wardlow back as he stares down Strickland. Wardlow beats the security down as Callis and Okada look on from the outside, and then he leaves the ring and joins them. The rest of the Don Callis Family comes to the stage and hugs Wardlow, and then Konosuke Takeshita stares him down before they nod at each other.

—



AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena (w/Billie Starkz)

Storm dodges a dropkick and delivers right hands in the corner. Athena sends Storm across and charges, but Storm dodges and delivers a dropkick of her own. Athena goes to the apron, but Storm sends her to the floor with a hip attack. Storm drops Starkz with Storm Zero on the floor, and then Athena dropkicks Storm into the barricade. Athena throws Storm into another barricade and gets her back into the ring. Athena delivers elbow strikes in the corner and goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out.

Athena wrenches Storm’s neck and gets another quick pin attempt. Athena slams Storm’s head into the turnbuckle and drags her throat across the middle rope. Athena slams Storm down and goes for a senton, but Storm dodges and delivers a jaw-breaker. Athena comes back with a shot in the corner and slams Storm’s head into the ring post. Athena rams Storm’s head into the post repeatedly, and then follows with knee strikes to her face. Athena chokes Storm in the ropes, and then clubs her across her neck. Athena goes for a kick, but Storm dodges and gets a roll-up for a two count.

Athena comes back and slams Storm into the middle turnbuckle. Athena backs away for a hip attack, but Storm counters with a clothesline and a fisherman’s suplex for a two count. Storm goes for Storm Zero, but Athena gets free and takes Storm down. Athena kicks Storm in the head and delivers a butterfly suplex. Athena sets up for the O Face, but Storm cuts her off and takes her down for a two count. Storm goes for the TCM Chickenwing, but Atena rolls through. Storm goes for Storm Zero, but Athena escapes again and delivers a back suplex.

Storm comes back with a DDT and follows with a Tiger Driver for a two count. They exchange elbow strikes, and then Athena delivers a knee to the midsection. Storm dodges a kick and connects with a pair of Mongolian chops. Athena comes back with a thrust kick, and then follows with an elbow strike for a two count. Athena picks Storm up, but Storm escapes and takes her down. Starkz gets on the apron, and then Athena kicks Storm in the face. Athena drops Storm with a hurricanrana and goes for the cover, but then delivers a Liger Bomb for a two count.

Athena takes Storm down again, and applies a Koji Clutch. Storm rolls over and gets a two count, and then applies a chickenwing. Athena sends Storm to the outside, and then drops her with a dive through the ropes. Athena goes for a piledriver on the steps, but Storm bites her knee to counter. Storm throws Athena to the floor and slams her into the barricade. Storm gets Athena back into the ring and delivers a headbutt. Storm delivers Storm Zero and goes for the cover, but Athena kicks out at two. Athena tries to leave the ring, but Storm pulls her back in.

Storm gets Athena on the apron, but Starkz trips Storm up with the ring skirt that Athena pulled into the ring. Storm turns her attention to Starkz, and then Athena delivers the O Face over the top rope and guillotines Storm. Starkz grabs a chair, but Mina Shirakawa runs out and chases Starkz away with the chair. Athena drags Storm back into the ring, but Storm counters into a roll-up for a two count. Athena also gets a two count, and then delivers an uppercut. Athena goes for O Face, but Storm catches her and locks in the TCM Chickenwing and Athena taps out.

Winner and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm

—



AEW World Championship Match

Adam Page (c) vs. MJF