AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London ‘Zero Hour’ Pre-Show Results 8/24/25

The time for All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling to open the ‘forbidden door’ has arrived!

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door takes place today from the O2 Arena in London, England, starting with the ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show at 11:30am EST. / 8:30am PST. across AEW’s digital and social media outlets, leading into the pay-per-view main card kicking off at 1/12c, streaming live via Prime Video, Triller TV, PPV.com, YouTube and other platforms.

Advertised for the ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show is AEW Trios Champions The Opps vs. Clark Connors, Robbie X, Drilla Moloney, Triangle of Madness & Megan Bayne vs. Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, Queen Aminata, Cru, Hechicero & Josh Alexander vs. Paragon, Yuya Uemura & El Desperado, as well as Ricochet & Gates of Agony vs. Michael Oku & JetSpeed.

The following are complete AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London ‘Zero Hour’ results from Sunday, August 24, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 11:30am – 1pm EST.

AEW X NJPW FORBIDDEN DOOR: LONDON ‘ZERO HOUR’ RESULTS 8/24/25

And the ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show is officially off-and-running with Renee Paquette, RJ City, Jeff Jarrett and filling in for Bryan Danielson, who isn’t there yet, Madison Rayne. They introduce themselves and then run down the lineup for the show as the official match graphics flash across the screen.

Cru, Hechicero & Josh Alexander vs. Paragon, Yuya Uemura & El Desperado

They continue to run down the lineup, stopping to show a video package or two, before sending things down to ringside, where Excalibur and Ian Riccaboni welcome us to the first match on the ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show. Out comes the Cru duo of Lio Rush and Action Andretti.

Don Callis comes out next. Fans loudly chant “F**k Don Callis!” for several seconds as he slowly makes his way down the ring by himself. Out next comes Cru’s partners from The Don Callis Family, Josh Alexander and Hechicero. Callis cuts off the ring announcer to personally introduce Hechicero.

Coming out with Hechicero are Lance Archer and Rocky Romero. Fire pyro explodes out of the steel cage hanging above the ring, eliciting gasps from the crowd and reactions from the commentators. The first team is in the ring and ready to rock and roll.

Out come their opponents, with IWGP Junior Light Heavyweight Champion El Desperado coming out first. He stops and the music changes to bring out Paragon duo Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly. Finally, out last is their partner, Yuya Uemura. They foursome head to the ring and it’s time to get going.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with the first match of the 13 bouts advertised for today’s special event. Alexander and Uemura kick things off for their respective teams. After about ten minutes of great, fast-paced back-and-forth action, we get to the finish.

Taking home the victory in the first match of the show is the team of Paragon, Yuya Uemura & El Desperado. After the match, we see The Don Callis Family hit the ring for an attack. Tomohiro Ishii ends up running out to a huge pop to make the save.

Winners: Paragon, Yuya Uemura & El Desperado

Ricochet & Gates of Agony vs. Michael Oku & JetSpeed

After a quick check-in with the pre-show panel, which still doesn’t include Bryan Danielson despite being advertised, we head back down to ringside. Ricochet’s theme hits and out he comes with The Gates of Agony to a ton of heat from the London crowd.

The first team settles in the ring and the music dies down. Now the familiar sounds of Michael Oku’s entrance tune plays and out comes the RevPro standout performer to an enormous reaction from the fans in attendance. He stops and waits for his teammates.

On that note, his music dies down and the theme for his partners, JetSpeed duo Kevin “The Jet” Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey, begins playing. The three embrace and then begin making their way down to the ring for our second match of the evening.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this trios pre-show bout. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Ricochet and Oku. Ricochet disrespects Oku, who shoves him back to get things going. Oku begins taking the early offensive lead.

The Gates of Agony hit the ring and attack him from behind, before knocking the JetSpeed duo off of the ring apron. They continue to brawl with them at ringside, as Ricochet takes over on offense in the ring. The three stop and pose while seated on the ring apron.

That ends up backfiring, as while they are posing, Knight and Bailey hit dropkicks to take out The Gates of Agony. They are then joined by Oku for a triple-smack to the bald head of Ricochet. The crowd loved that. Back to the action, Oku knocks Ricochet out of the ring.

He does a running half-circle to build up momentum before planning for a leaping dive over the ropes onto Ricochet. Instead, as he finishes his half-circle, he is pounced by Toa Liona, knocking him over the top-rope, where he very nearly had a disastrous landing.

Oku avoided a scary situation and returned to the ring, where Ricochet goes for the cover, only for Oku to kick out at the count of two. Toa tags in and picks up where Ricochet left off, taking it to Oku. After knocking him down, he stops to taunt the crowd.

After some more back-and-forth action, Oku begins taking over and going on an impressive offensive run. Just as it seemed Oku was primed to get the victory for his team, the rug gets pulled out from under him, as Ricochet blasts him and steals the win for his team instead.

Winners: Ricochet & Gates Of Agony

All Star 8-Woman Tag

Triangle of Madness & Megan Bayne vs. Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, Queen Aminata

Following a brief Lexy Nair backstage interview with Don Callis, we return inside the arena where Megan Bayne makes her way out. Next out are her partners for this scheduled All Star 8-Woman Tag bout, the trio of Julia Hart, Skye Blue and Thekla, collectively known as the Triangle of Madness.

The foursome make their way to the ring and settle inside. Willow Nightingale’s upbeat entrance tune hits next for a big pop, and out she comes. Queen Aminata is out next, followed by Harley Cameron and finally, Kris Statlander. The second four-woman team make their way to the ring together.

It’s time for our third of four scheduled bouts here on the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see the babyface team start off strong, but it isn’t long before things switch.

We see the Triangle of Madness and Bayne begin to take over. When Nightingale and company begin shifting the momentum back in their favor, we see Penelope Ford play a factor from ringside. This leads to the Triangle of Madness and Bayne picking up the win.

Winners: Triangle Of Madness & Megan Bayne

Tony Khan, Dr. Martha Hart & Oje Hart Announcement

We see a quick backstage interview, where Lexy Nair is standing by with The Young Bucks duo of Nick and Matt Jackson. They walk away from her to confront the director of production for the show. They demand things change tonight in terms of their presentation and entrance elements.

Dr. Martha Hart, Oje Hart and AEW President Tony Khan come out. Khan boasts today being the largest crowd for a pro wrestling show in the history of The O2 Arena in London, England. Khan turns the microphone over to Martha, who talks about it being great to be at Forbidden Door.

She then talks about backing Hangman Page in tonight’s main event against MJF with the AEW World Championship on-the-line. She asks the crowd who they’re going for and hands the mic back to Khan. The AEW President says a few more quick words and then wraps up moments later.

It didn’t seem to be an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament announcement, but instead just a quick promo to the crowd to announce that they have broken the attendance record for a wrestling show inside The O2 Arena. The previous O2 Arena attendance record for a pro wrestling event was held by WWE.

WWE set the previous record for their WWE Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event in the venue, with 17,617 tickets distributed. AEW was at 17,573 tickets distributed when today started, with only 175 remaining. The late walk-up at the door has already been enough before the main show to apparently break the all-time record.

AEW Trios Championships

The Opps (c) vs. Bullet Club War Dogs

Once the attendance announcement segment wraps up, things are sent back down to Excalibur and Ian Riccaboni on the call, as we get ready for our fourth and final ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show match of the evening, which will also be the first championship contest of today’s show.

The Bullet Club War Dogs trio of Clark Connors, Robbie X and Drilla Moloney make their way out to the ring first. Their opponents, the reigning and defending AEW Trios Champions The Opps team of Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata, make their way out next.

The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. We see Shibata and Connors kicking things off for their respective teams. Shibata launched Connors to the floor and repeatedly into the barricade. Back inside, Joe got a huge ovation as he tagged in and lit up Moloney with forearms.

This continued until Moloney showed off his speed with a drop down into a huge dropkick. X tagged in and immediately Joe no sold strikes and did his smooth walk off to avoid a cross body. Shibata came back in and demolished X with corner strikes and his stalling dropkick.

Wanting a PK, Connors tripped up Shibata and got revenge, sending him into the barricade. Foolishly, Connors tried a cheap shot on Hobbs, who no sold and popped Connors with a right hand. Back inside, X hit a running Shooting Star on Shibata.

He then hits a stalling senton got two. Moloney opted to rake the eyes instead of getting into a chop battle with Shibata, which was ultimately a good call. Shibata remained isolated until he no sold machine gun chops from Connors, who ran into a STO.

Hobbs finally tags in legally, as he’s a house of fire, rag dolling the War Dogs all around. Right as he lowered the straps, Connors hit a chop block and locomotion corner strikes. High-Low Spear and Cancun Tornado connected, but Hobbs kicked out. Moloney wanted a Drilla Killa, but Hobbs escaped and hit a Spinebuster.

Joe made the tag, planted X with a snap powerslam, as Gedo distracted referee Aubrey. War Dogs tried a triple team, but Shibata & Hobbs made the save. Shibata just sauntered over and calmly kicked the middle rope, crotching Gedo, as Shibata & Hobbs held off Moloney & Connors, while Joe hit X with a Muscle Buster to retain.

Winners and STILL AEW Trios Champions: The Opps

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show wraps up there. Thanks for joining us! Head back to the main page to check out the link to our complete AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London pay-per-view results coverage.