AEW Media Scrum News and Notes

– AEW broke the attendance record for the 02 Arena, 18,992 in attendance.

– TBS Champion Mercedes Mone demands a celebration for all her victories over the last week. She isn’t impressed with Persephone coming after her, and she isn’t impressed with STARDOM wasting her time to name her opponent less than a week from the PPV.

– Mercedes Mone gets emotional after an interviewer says she’s only one to wrestle in all the major places like Wembley, MSG, Tokyo Dome, Arena Mexico.

– Mone wants to main event an AEW PPV, and Tony Khan agrees.

– Kyle Fletcher is impressed with himself for putting the belt in its holder himself. Kyle wants to be the best TNT Champion as he wants to be better than all the previous Champions.

– Fletcher brings up it sucks to see Mark Davis get injured so much. He wishes the best for Mark, Kyle brings up how he’s been smashing it out of the park on his singles run.

– Fletcher accepts all challengers for the TNT Championship. He wants to face Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong.

– Tony Khan reveals Bandido and Brody King have been friends for 8 years. They were signed to ROH together.

– Khan makes Bandido emotional as he gets Bandido a Signed Raúl Jiménez Jersey. Brody “he’s had some tequila, you’ll make him cry.”

– Brody King says he wouldn’t turn down a match against Cope & Cage. Also, Brodido welcomes all challengers.

– Tony Khan says the Continental Classic will take place in the UK. Also, he tells the reporters he wants them to ask as fans, not reporters.

He wants to start promoting more Championship matches and wants to limit stipulations, so they’re not copying others.. Also, give more notice for matches.

– Khan is asked about the AEW Women’s Division. He says they’re 10x better than when they first started. He puts over his champions for all their hard work, especially Mercedes, since she is a 9 belt champion. Puts over Athena’s reign as ROH Women’s World Champion. “It comes down to the quality of wrestlers.”

– Khan says WBD won’t give the numbers up of viewing but will say AEW is going well with Warner.

– Khan says he’s been changing his creative process over the last 5 years. He noticed how things were working in 2020 and is trying to do that again.

– Reporter asks Renee if things are awkward at home with what Jon Moxley does in wrestling. She practically says things are separated at home, work life home life, but they do have conversations about whats going on.

– Tony Khan compares Will Ospreay to Ric Flair on being over in one company and then jumping to another.

– Khan says he’s not quite sure what Will Ospreay’s career will look like going forward. He obviously wants him back.

– Khan says their relationship with NJPW is great. He’s glad Tanahashi got the pin for his last match.