AEW claims wrestling attendance record at the O2 Arena with Forbidden Door

AEW President Tony Khan announced during the Zero Hour show that AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door broke the record for the largest pro wrestling event ever inside the O2 Arena.

Khan made the announcement alongside Martha Hart and Oje Hart.

Khan never gave out a number but WWE’s record was in 2023 for Money In The Bank with an announced attendance of 18,885. With no number announced, it’s unclear by how much AEW surpassed the record.

The O2 Arena can hold 20,000 for a full setup, but with the stage and some blocked off seats for production, the number will be a bit less than that for this show.

AEW also holds the record for the largest crowd and biggest paid attendance for the first All In at Wembley Stadium.

