Adam Copeland and Christian successfully reunite at Forbidden Door

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
197

Adam Copeland (Edge) and Christian defeat Kip Sabin and Killswitch as they reunite at AEW Forbidden Door.

After 14 years one of the greatest tag teams of all time is finally back together and still reeking of Awesomeness for those with the benefit of flash photography.

