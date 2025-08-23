WWE Road to Clash in Paris Live Results / Liverpool, England / Sat Aug 23, 2025

The Complete Results from M & S Bank Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton

  1. Iyo Sky d Roxanne Perez (with Raquel Rodriguez)
  2. Damian Priest d Aleister Black
  3. Lyra Valkyria d Bayley
  4. Sami Zayn / Jimmy Uso / Jacob Fatu d The MFT’s: Solo Sikoa / Tonga Loa / JC Matteo
  5. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker d The War Raiders
  6. WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton d Nia Jax and Jade Cargill
  7. PENTA / LA Knight / CM Punk d The Judgment Day: WWE World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh and WWE Men’s Intercontinental Champion Dominick Mysterio

