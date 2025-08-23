WWE Road to Clash in Paris Live Results / Liverpool, England / Sat Aug 23, 2025

The Complete Results from M & S Bank Arena:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton
- Iyo Sky d Roxanne Perez (with Raquel Rodriguez)
- Damian Priest d Aleister Black
- Lyra Valkyria d Bayley
- Sami Zayn / Jimmy Uso / Jacob Fatu d The MFT’s: Solo Sikoa / Tonga Loa / JC Matteo
- Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker d The War Raiders
- WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton d Nia Jax and Jade Cargill
- PENTA / LA Knight / CM Punk d The Judgment Day: WWE World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh and WWE Men’s Intercontinental Champion Dominick Mysterio
Thanks to @shootings1argrl and @TezzaG79
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM