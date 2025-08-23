Video: Pete Dunne appears at Riot Cabaret Pro Wrestling show

Pete Dunne appears at Riot Cabaret Pro Wrestling’s Someone’s Knocking At The Door event in London. Nico Angelo defeated Mark Andrews to win the Riot Cabaret Championship.

After the match, Andrews attacked Angelo with a chair, but Pete Dunne made a surprise appearance to confront him. This was Dunne’s latest appearance outside WWE, following his match at GCW/Bloodsport XIV earlier in August. He last wrestled in WWE this past May on a Main Event taping.