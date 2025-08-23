Tony Khan on the Fight Forever sequel, praises Alex Windsor

– Tony Khan on the Forbidden Door media call was asked about AEW’s next console video game, and sequel to Fight Forever.

Khan said he’s not an expert on video games, but he has tried to take insight and advice from people within AEW and who worked with the developers. They will take that in the future and make the games much better and learn from their experiences within that.

– Khan praised Alex Windsor, says she is having a great year and taking advantage of a great opportunity. Khan called her debut in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In: Texas a bright spot of the match.

Says she isn’t just a top star of the future—she is a top star right now.

(source: AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Media Call)