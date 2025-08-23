TEG Sport announces return of AEW in Australia for 2026

TEG Sport announced the return of AEW to Australia for 2026 but did not mention a specific date or location.

In a graphic featuring Toni Storm and the AEW logo, the company posted that something big is coming to Australia.

“AEW returns in 2026… and it’s going to be EPIC. The energy. The chaos. The spectacle. It all goes down right here,” the website says.

Registration for the waitlist for pre-sale tickets is already live and you can drop your contact details at https://tegsport.com.au/event/aew/.

AEW visited Brisbane in February of this year for AEW Grand Slam: Australia. The show was originally set to take place at the 50,000+ seater SunCorp Stadium but it was moved to the Brisbane Entertainment Centre following slow ticket sales.

