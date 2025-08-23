Report: Nick Khan gave a speech before Triplemania

Nick Khan gave a speech to the talent before TripleMania and told them he wanted to make it clear that WWE is not there to take over the product.

They are only there to assist them in being seen globally, and to ultimately put more money into all of their pockets.

A couple of the wrestlers afterwards were saying that they were hopeful it’s true but noted that with the new restrictions in their contracts, they are allowed to take a small booking in Mexico, but the contracts don’t allow them to take a U.S. booking the same night in a city they had worked regularly that would pay them 20x that amount.

So it sounds like AAA talent is not allowed to work independent Lucha or regular shows in the U.S. but don’t have a restriction in Mexico.

