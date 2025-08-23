NXT Live Results / Sebring, Fl / Sat Aug 23, 2025

The Complete Results from the Alan Jay Arena:
- Carlee Bright d Nikkita Lyons
- Brooks Jensen d Braxton Cole
- Zena Sterling d Penina Tuilaepa
- Ridge Holland d Drako Knox
- Wren Sinclair vs Dani Sekelsky: Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley attack Sekelsky. Stevie Turner makes a tag team match:
- Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley d Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey
- Chase U: Andre Chase / Uriah Connors / Kale Dixon d Anthony Luke / Jax Pressley / Harley Riggins
- Arianna Grace d Karmen Petrovich
- The Culling: Shawn Spears and Niko Vance d Shiloh Hill and Drake Morreaux
- Main Event: Joe Hendry d Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo (with Arianna Grace)
