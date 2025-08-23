NXT Live Results / Lakeland, Fl / Fri Aug 22, 2025

The Complete Results from the Armory:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard.
- Dante Chen d Harlem Lewis
- Fatal Influence d Bayley Humphrey and Dani Sekelsky
- Brooks Jensen d Tate Wilder
- Bronco Nima d Chris Island
- Blindfold Match: Myles Borne d Lexis King
- Tatum Paxley d Kendal Grey
- Lash Legend vs Lainey Reid / Izzi Dame / Zaria *
- High Ryze vs Chase U *
- WWE Evolve Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong d Thea Hail
Thanks to @NO1BIGT_1
* Match result is inconclusive
