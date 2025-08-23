NXT Live Results / Lakeland, Fl / Fri Aug 22, 2025

The Complete Results from the Armory:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard.

Dante Chen d Harlem Lewis Fatal Influence d Bayley Humphrey and Dani Sekelsky Brooks Jensen d Tate Wilder Bronco Nima d Chris Island Blindfold Match: Myles Borne d Lexis King Tatum Paxley d Kendal Grey Lash Legend vs Lainey Reid / Izzi Dame / Zaria * High Ryze vs Chase U * WWE Evolve Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong d Thea Hail

* Match result is inconclusive

