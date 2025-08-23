NXT Live Results / Lakeland, Fl / Fri Aug 22, 2025

The Complete Results from the Armory:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard.

  1. Dante Chen d Harlem Lewis
  2. Fatal Influence d Bayley Humphrey and Dani Sekelsky
  3. Brooks Jensen d Tate Wilder
  4. Bronco Nima d Chris Island
  5. Blindfold Match: Myles Borne d Lexis King
  6. Tatum Paxley d Kendal Grey
  7. Lash Legend vs Lainey Reid / Izzi Dame / Zaria *
  8. High Ryze vs Chase U *
  9. WWE Evolve Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong d Thea Hail

* Match result is inconclusive

