Notes on Kevin Owens and Lance Anoa’i

– Lance Anoa’i signed with WWE back in the Summer last year but he’s had to face numerous hurdles since then. Unfortunately, it appears he suffered yet another setback that has delayed his debut. While speaking on the Fightful Select Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that Lance Anoa’i suffered another injury. He explained that Anoa’i had a couple of setbacks, starting with an injury shortly after signing last year that was expected to sideline him well into 2025. Unfortunately, Lance Anoa’i then sustained another injury, leaving him still out this summer. Sapp described it as very unfortunate luck that has kept him from appearing.

