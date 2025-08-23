Note on Wrestlemania 42 ticket prices, Stephanie Vaquer congratulates Naomi

– According to Beard Guy, who already attended WrestleMania 41, it was revealed that front row center seats for both nights of WrestleMania 42 in 2026 will cost $70,000 as part of the Ringside Row 1 package. Seats in Rows 2 and 3 are priced between $35,000 and $50,000 per person as well. In comparison, front row seats for WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium were priced at $50,000 per person. Seats in Rows 2 and 3 were priced between $30,000 and $35,000, so it’s clear that next year’s WrestleMania will be far more expensive than anyone could have imagined.

Stephanie Vaquer via X:

