Note on Wrestlemania 42 ticket prices, Stephanie Vaquer congratulates Naomi

– According to Beard Guy, who already attended WrestleMania 41, it was revealed that front row center seats for both nights of WrestleMania 42 in 2026 will cost $70,000 as part of the Ringside Row 1 package. Seats in Rows 2 and 3 are priced between $35,000 and $50,000 per person as well. In comparison, front row seats for WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium were priced at $50,000 per person. Seats in Rows 2 and 3 were priced between $30,000 and $35,000, so it’s clear that next year’s WrestleMania will be far more expensive than anyone could have imagined.

– Stephanie Vaquer via X:

I didn’t tell you before because you were surely overwhelmed with emotions, but I want to congratulate you and Jimmy on the future superstar that’s on the way ❤️. Someday I’ll tell your baby how they helped you escape from me and prevented ‘Stephanie Velcro’ from winning the… pic.twitter.com/hhF7xVyT0C — Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) August 22, 2025