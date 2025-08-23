Mercedes Mone & Bayley reflect on NXT Takeover anniversary, Swerve Strickland on AEW’s four pillars

– Mercedes Moné and Bayley were together on IG Live to talk about their NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn match on its 10-year anniversary:

Mercedes: “I always think about that match just because so many fans tell me about that match every time I see them. Or wrestlers that I meet, how important and how much of an impact that match meant to them. It’s definitely my favorite match of my whole entire career. I can’t thank you enough. It’s just so special to see the growth of women’s wrestling within this past ten years just because of that match. Not just the United States—it changed the perspective globally. All over the world, people saw that match and were like, ‘Whoa, I’m inspired by this.’ Little girls said, ‘I could be a wrestler’ because of that match.”

Bayley: “It’s very strange that you can still meet people to this day and they bring that up. And it always makes me emotional. It always tears me up. I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s enough, please don’t make me cry.’ I don’t know why. That feeling is just always there. If someone brings it up, then I get choked up.”

– Swerve Strickland has named who he believes are the ‘new four pillars’ of AEW:

“Ospreay, Hangman, myself, MJF included. We are the definitions of this era and generation. We take pride in that work.”

(source: Yahoo Sports)