JR reportedly considering moving back to WWE, Cena/Paul Smackdown segment re-shot (video)

– Jim Ross is reportedly considering a return to WWE, according to Dr. Chris Featherstone. Ross has been with AEW for several years, though his appearances have been limited recently due to health issues, including a battle with cancer.

Backstage talk in AEW suggests that Ross would like to close out his career in WWE, with his current AEW contract set to expire at the end of this month.

Ross is scheduled to be part of the commentary team for this Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, which could potentially mark his final broadcast for AEW.

Widely regarded as WWE’s most iconic announcer, Ross was the voice behind many of the company’s most legendary matches during the Attitude Era.

– WWE aired a newly re-shot version of the ending segment between Logan Paul and John Cena.

This was likely done because Logan’s initial punch barely made contact with Cena.

