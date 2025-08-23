John Cena with 10 dates left in his retirement tour

John Cena has 10 dates left in his retirement tour after yesterday, four of which are premium live events and one is his actual retirement match, leaving just five dates available to promote his matches.

Cena is advertised for next week’s Smackdown in Lyon and then wrestles Logan Paul at Clash in Paris, taking it down to eight appearances.

He then has Wrestlepalooza in September in Indianapolis, Crown Jewel in October in Perth, Survivor Series in November in San Diego, and his final match in December at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

That’s another four appearances deducted, leaving just four appearances on the road to the remaining three premium live events and SNME.

How WWE is going to split those dates remains to be seen but it’s getting awfully close to the finish line, unless Cena agrees to add extra dates in between now and December.

