Brooke Hogan urged to fight for body cam footage and 911 calls about father’s death

In a post on social media, Brooke Hogan said that she was advised by police and nurses who were supposedly with her dad the day of his death telling her that she needs to see the body cam footage and listen to the 911 tapes because they contain information that “could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative” about her father’s death.

“Those same professionals feel so passionately about what they witnessed, they have continued to contact me and push me to find specific answers to this very day,” Brooke wrote. “They are quite literally putting their careers at risk because they feel so compelled to do the right thing.”

She said she has informed her brother Nick about all of this and Nick is the one who is “boots on the ground” but at the end of the day, it’s all up to her dad’s wife, Sky.

“I have zero control. I cannot do anything, my hands are tied, and I have no say in anything regarding my dad even as his daughter,” Brooke continued. “Those are the rules as I’ve been told.”

She added that if she receives any information from the autopsy, whether she believe it or not, she will be keeping it private out of respect for her father.

“All body cam footage and 911 dispatch calls are not available via the Freedom of Information act. It’s all on lockdown. I do not know why,” Brooke said, with the Clearwater Police Department confirming that everything is locked away as long as there’s an investigation ongoing.

She said she has to trust her brother that he is doing his best to get all the answers but while getting answers would be great, nothing will bring back her father.

