8/23/25 AEW Collision Recap

– Hiromu and Sky Flight get the win over the Don Callis Family in your Collision opening contest. After the match Fletcher comes out and stares down Hiromu ahead of their TNT Title match tomorrow.

– Hook Vignette plays, this time with HOOK action figures.

– Megan Bayne dominates Isla Dawn. Her victory celebration is quickly cut off by Willow who comes out for her match.

– Queen Aminata and Willow defeat Skye Blue and Julia Hart. After the match The Triangle of Madness and Penelope Ford gang up on Aminata and Willow. They’re saved by Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron.

– Zack Sabre Jr. answers the open challenge of Max Caster. Sabre and McGuinness go face to face ahead of their IWGP Heavyweight Title match tomorrow at Forbidden Door.

After Sabre clears the ring, Anthony Bowens hits the ring and attacks the already injured Max Caster. Billy Gunn confronts Bowens.

– Harley Cameron, thanks Kris Statlander for going out and helping out. However, the topic of Statlander’s money came up and Harley asked if Kris got it. Kris stated it was supposed to come out of the Young Bucks and apparently she wasn’t going to get her winnings until next week. Harley got the same answer since she went into the Male Extra Locker Room. Enter Death Riders and Moxley went into the locker room himself. Moxley comes out with Kris’s winnings.

– Just days after winning the G1 Climax, Konosuke Takeshita defeats Tomohiro Ishii in another classic match. NJPW not having Ishii in the G1 is a huge head scratcher. He might be older, but he still delivers every night.

– Big Bill Defeated Mark Andrews.

Afterward, both Bill & Bryan Keith set up steel chairs & Bill slammed Andrews into the chairs.

– Gates of Agony defeat the Grizzled Young Veterans.

– Young Bucks defeat Strong and KOR in your Collision main event thanks to some help from Okada. After the match Swerve confronts Okada, but Okada ducks out of the ring. The Young Bucks try to sneak attack Swerve, but he’s able to fight both of them off. Okada then slides in the ring and chop blocks Swerve. Okada stands strong to end our go home show.