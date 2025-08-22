WWE Brings Survivor Series WarGames to San Diego in 2025

WWE will bring Survivor Series: WarGames to San Diego this fall, planting one of its most storied events inside Petco Park on Saturday, November 29. The move is historic. Nearly forty years of Survivor Series shows have come and gone, yet none have ever been staged outdoors, and none inside a baseball stadium. That changes in 2025.

The timing is notable. California’s sports scene is under review, with lawmakers and promoters weighing what the next decade should look like. Survivor Series coming to San Diego shows how sports and entertainment continue to overlap in one of the country’s biggest markets. Major events have kept California in the national spotlight before—sold-out stadium shows, international tournaments, global tours.

Combat sports are part of that picture too. Boxing and MMA cards run often in Los Angeles and nearby arenas. Attention now shifts to the question of sports betting in California. Talk of California sportsbooks has centered on potential perks, including deposit offers, boosted odds, sign-up deals and promotions tied to big games. Analysts believe a competitive field would follow if legalization goes ahead, adding to an already packed sports calendar.

All of this feeds into how California presents itself on the national stage. Survivor Series at Petco Park fits that narrative. It highlights the state’s pull for global brands and shows how a single event can be positioned as both spectacle and economic driver.

The announcement came with backing from the Padres and city officials, who see the event as a showcase for downtown. Petco Park, usually home to Major League Baseball, will be converted into a wrestling venue for the night. The ballpark will host Survivor Series: WarGames under the open sky in downtown San Diego.

Tickets go on sale July 11, with presales set for July 9. Alongside standard admission, WWE is preparing packaged experiences that pair premium seats with hospitality areas and talent interactions. These extras have become common for the company’s larger shows, aimed at framing the weekend as more than a single night.

Beyond the action in the ring, the financial side of Survivor Series in San Diego underlines how the event is being treated as a major showcase. The focus in the arena remains on the men’s and women’s WarGames matches, fought inside two rings under one cage.

The format, once a rare attraction, has become the signature of Survivor Series in recent years. Promotional material points toward a loaded roster: Roman Reigns, John Cena, CM Punk, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Jacob Fatu, Damian Priest, Penta, Jey Uso, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton.

The broadcast side also signals change. In the U.S., the event will stream on Peacock, the final Survivor Series to appear there before ESPN takes over in 2026. Elsewhere, fans will see the first Survivor Series presented on Netflix, a result of the new global deal struck earlier this year.

For San Diego, it is a return long in the making. WWE last brought a premium live event to the city in 2008. The holiday weekend, the downtown location and the stadium setting are expected to attract fans from across the region. Local officials expect the show to deliver a strong economic lift.

Survivor Series has shifted shape many times, but the WarGames era has given it a new identity. This year, the leap outdoors — into a ballpark under the open sky — makes the 2025 edition stand apart even more.