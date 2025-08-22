Roxanne Perez shares the emotional story of how she found out she was getting a WWE tryout

Roxanne Perez shared the emotional story of how she found out she was getting a WWE tryout while at the very last Ring of Honor taping in 2021. She explained, “I ended up winning the Ring of Honor women’s tournament and becoming the inaugural Ring of Honor Women’s Champion, and I think that got me more noticed by WWE. Then, Ring of Honor went out of business.”

On that final night, Perez was watching the monitor with everyone else when her phone rang unexpectedly. “I remember the very last taping of Ring of Honor. We were all sitting in one of the rooms watching the monitor, and I got a random call. I answered it, and I just hear, ‘Is this Rok?’ And I was like, ‘I’m sorry?’ He’s like, ‘Is this Rok? This is William Regal with the WWE.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, sure. This is Rok.’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, you know, we’ve seen a lot of your work and we would love to have you down here for a tryout.’”

Perez said she couldn’t hold back her emotions. “I literally just started crying immediately ’cause I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is the call that I’ve always dreamt of. And it’s on the last taping of Ring of Honor.’” For her, it couldn’t have been scripted any better. “Who would have thought? It was perfect timing. That is the epitome of one door closing and another one opening. Literally.”

Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet