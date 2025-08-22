Real Name: José Julio Pacheco Hernández

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 234 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 7, 1986

From: Ciudad Juárez, Mexico

Pro Debut: 2008

Trained By: Babe Sharon & Aspid

Finishing Move: Noa Noa Driver

– Pagano teamed with Drastik Boy to win the 2013 Guerra de Empresas Tournament, defeating The Mexican Powers (Joe Lider & Crazy Boy) in the final

– On August 16, 2014, Pagano defeated Joe Lider, Ruben Steel, Sick Boy, Extreme Tiger, Chuey Martinez & Psicotico to win the NGX Extreme Title

– On August 30, 2015, Pagano defeated Nicho el Millionario in a Cage Match to retain the NGX Extreme Title

– Pagano debuted for AAA in November 2015, but would not become a regular for the promotion until the next year

– On February 27, 2016, Pagano defeated Damian 666 & Bestia 666 to retain the NGX Extreme Title

– At Guerra de Titanes 2017, Pagano, El Mesias & Dr Wagner Jr defeated Psycho Clown, La Parka & El Texano Jr

– On May 26, Pagano & El Mesias defeated La Secta (Escoria & Cuervo) to win the AAA Tag Team Titles, but would lose them back two weeks later

– Pagano made a pair of appearances for Impact in August 2017

– At TripleMania XXV, Pagano fought El Mesias to a no-contest in a Street Fight

– At Heroes Inmortales XI, Pagano defeated Joe Lider & El Mesias in a Death Match

– Pagano teamed with Psycho Clown to win the 2017 Lucha Libre Victoria World Cup for Team AAA, defeating Team NOAH (Taiji Ishimori & Hi69) in the final

– At Heroes Inmortales XII, Pagano won the Copa Antonio Pena Cibernetico Match

– At Verano de Escandalo 2019, Pagano, Aero Star & Puma King defeated Killer Kross, Monster Clown & Chessman

– At TripleMania XXVII, Pagano won the Copa TripleMania Cibernetico Match

– At the 2020 MLW Super Series, Pagano & Mortiz defeated Savio Vega & Mance Warner

– At TripleMania XXVIII, Pagano defeated Chessman in a Hardcore Match

– At Rey de Reyes 2021, Pagano & Psycho Clown fought Chessman & Sam Adonis to a no-contest in a No-DQ Match

– On September 24, Pagano defeated Joe Lider, Miedo Extremo, Sharlie Rockstar, Ciclope & Akantus to win the ‘El Rey Extremo’ Match

– At the 2021 MLW Summer Series, Pagano defeated Savio Vega & Richard Holliday before teaming with Alexander Hammerstone to defeat King Muertes & Black Taurus. All three matches were under various hardcore rules

– At TripleMania Regia 2021, Pagano, Psycho Clown & Cain Velasquez defeated Rey Escorpion, LA Park & Taurus

– At TripleMania XXX Monterrey, Pagano, Bandido & Taya Valkyrie defeated Andrade El Idolo, Cibernetico & Deonna Purrazzo by DQ

– At Verano de Escandalo 2022, Pagano, Psycho Clown & Charly Manson defeated Abismo Negro Jr, Psicosis & Cibernetico

– At TripleMania XXX Mexico City, Pagano defeated Cibernetico in a Hair vs Hair Match

– At TripleMania XXXI Tijuana, Pagano, Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf fought Jack Evans, Aramis & Vampiro to a no-contest

– At Verano de Escandalo 2023, Pagano, Vampiro & Octagon Jr defeated El Texano Jr, Daga & Taurus in a No-DQ Match

– At TripleMania XXXII Monterrey, Pagano. El Mesias & Vampiro Canadiense defeated Dark Cuervo, Dark Ozz & Cibernetico

– At Guerra de Titanes 2024, Pagano, Vampiro & Mecha Wolf defeated Abismo Negro Jr, Taurus & Psicosis in a Lights Out Match

– On March 9, 2025, Pagano defeated Sick Boy, Ovett Jr & Medico Brujo in a Death Match to retain the NGX Extreme Title

– At Verano de Escandalo 2025, Pagano, El Fiscal & Cibernetico defeated Abismo Negro Jr, Histeria & Taurus

– At TripleMania XXXIII, Pagano & Psycho Clown defeated Los Garza (Angel & Berto) in a Street Fight to win the AAA Tag Team Titles