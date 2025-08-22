Montez Ford on Bianca Belair’s fan reception, Tony Khan on his leadership

– Montez Ford on Bianca Belair’s fan reception: “She can try to go heel, she can try to go bad, they just gonna rock with her man.”

Both D’Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford were guests on the No Contest Wrestling Podcast, where they spoke about their wild TLC match for the WWE World Tag Team Championship, the possibility of both of them having singles runs, and if Ford’s wife, former #WWE Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, would succeed as a heel.

Ford responded with the following, “She can try to go heel, she can try to go bad, they just gonna rock with her, man.”

(Source: No Contest Wrestling Podcast(

– Tony Khan at Thursday’s media call was asked how he feels he has grown and matured as a leader since the start of AEW. He said AEW’s success is a team effort, and as the coach of that team, he has to do the best he can.

He credited the success of AEW this year to the wrestlers, the new media rights agreement, and the fans.