MJF believes AEW’s product has never been hotter

MJF says why he believes AEW’s product has never been hotter than it is right now:

“Look to me, I think the reason why All Elite Wrestling is so exciting right now. While it’s predominantly me if we’re being honest, besides the fact that my back hurts from carrying it, you got me, you got the cowboy, you got Swerve [Strickland], you got [Will] Ospreay, you got Kenny [Omega], you got [Jon] Moxley, and Kyle Fletcher. There’s an insane hodgepodge of present-day, all-time generational talents. And the product’s never been hotter.

I think it’s never been hotter because it’s never been more competitive, more young, more fresh. I think that — how does it feel? It feels right to me. I feel like this is the reason God put me on this earth. It was to prove that I’m the greatest wrestler on God’s green earth and what better place to do it than the place where the best wrestle?”

(Interview w/ @haleyanne_ / @VICE)