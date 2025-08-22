Mercedes Mone wins another title, update on Jericho’s AEW status, happy birthday Usos

– Mercedes Moné defeated Emersyn Jayne to capture the Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Championship, marking her ninth title win.
WHAT just happened?!
Your new Discovery Wrestling Women’s Champion… Mercedes Mone pic.twitter.com/J0XQhwmGkQ
— Discovery Wrestling (@DiscoWrestling) August 22, 2025
– There are several within AEW that expect Chris Jericho to return to WWE at the Royal Rumble in 2026, reports F4Wonline. It was noted that Jericho is expected be a gigantic surprise in the 2026 Royal Rumble, and all signs currently point to him returning to WWE.
– Happy 40th Birthday to The Usos