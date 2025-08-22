Live WWE Smackdown Spoilers from Dublin, Ireland

Smackdown tonight will be live in prime time for those in Europe as the show hits Dublin, Ireland. In the United States, Smackdown airs on tape delay in its regular 8PM ET time slot but for those watching on Netflix across the pond, it will be live at 8PM GMT.

—-

– Smackdown kicks off with Logan Paul arriving.

– Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch is in the ring to open Smackdown. The crowd is chanting, “You Deserve It.” This is also the 1st time WWE has a televised event in Dublin, Ireland. Becky cuts them down by saying they don’t deserve this show. They immediately start chanting “We Want Lyra.”

– Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton interrupted Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.

– Nick Aldis has made the main event for tonight, Becky Lynch and Nia Jax vs. Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill.

– Carmelo Hayes stands up for The Miz against Fraxiom and puts over Miz’s legacy. Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis lurk in the background

(1) Melo Don’t Miz defeat Motor City Machine Guns

The Miz is OVER in Dublin, Ireland at WWE SmackDown today – loud “We Want Miz” chants in the opening match and everything he does is getting a pop!

– The MFT interrupt Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn. Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan are lurking in the background

(2) Piper Niven defeated Charlotte Flair with help from Chelsea Green

– Michin has her eye on the Women’s United States Championship and will do whatever it takes even if it’s 2 matches

– Roman Reigns will be kicking off WWE RAW this Monday.

– Here comes John Cena!