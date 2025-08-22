Lance Storm calls a segment on AEW Dynamite “fake and stupid”

Lance Storm calls the MJF, Mark Briscoe and Hangman Adam Page segment on AEW Dynamite “fake and stupid”

“My issue is that it comes off so incredibly fake. In storyline, this is airing live on TV while this guy threatens attempted murder.

“If a competitor at Wimbledon grabbed another competitor, doused him in gasoline, and told the opponent in the finals that they had to play with their non-dominant hand ‘or I’m burning this guy alive,’ the network would cut the cameras, they would evacuate the stadium, they would call in SWAT and police.

“Wimbledon wouldn’t then sanction the match where the other guy has to then play in the finals against the guy who threatened to kill a person, with his non-dominant hand – ‘Well he agreed to it, what can we do?’

“It’s just so fake and stupid. You can’t buy in anymore. It’s supposed to be a live sporting event and, ‘Oh we’ll just air this potential murder. Briscoe might get set on fire. And since Page agreed with it, well, those are the stips.’

“And the stips don’t make the match better. It creates an opening for a bunch of BS finishes.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Live)