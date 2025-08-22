Jamie Hayter update

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter has not yet been medically cleared and was last seen on Dynamite following her match at Double or Nothing.

Hayter remains on the sidelines, and Fightful Select is reporting that AEW had hoped her absence wouldn’t be this prolonged. Hayter herself had hoped to return to the ring in time for this weekend’s Forbidden Door, which takes place in her native UK.

Her injury also led to changes in plans for last month’s AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view event. Hayter was originally scheduled to be involved in the event’s build, including appearing alongside the debut of Thekla, but her extended recovery forced AEW to adjust its plans.