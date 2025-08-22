How WWE got off Peacock seven months early

According to a story on The Hollywood Reporter, WWE managed to strike a deal with ESPN and move its premium live events seven months before their contract with Peacock expired because the company fulfilled their PLE obligations earlier.

This was due, mainly, to two-nights WrestleManias and SummerSlam and also additional PLEs such as Evolution and Clash in Paris, which moved the total number of contracted shows over the line.

THR says that Peacock had to okay the move and neither WWE nor ESPN had to buy out any of the remaining contract from Peacock. WWE and Peacock worked out an exit strategy, signed a new deal to keep Saturday Night’s Main Event on the streaming service, and then WWE did the deal with ESPN after.

Peacock will get to present its final PLE on Sunday, August 31 with Clash in Paris and then ESPN takes over with Wrestlepalooza on Saturday, September 20.

