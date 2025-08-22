Gallows talks about how Wyatt and Reigns helped the WWE Locker Room

Luke Gallows talks about how Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns helped the WWE Locker Room:

“I remember saying to Bray Wyatt/Windham Rotunda & Roman Reigns, ‘I commend you guys for taking care of this locker room.’ Because one of the reasons I didn’t want to come back to WWE was because the locker room had always sucked previously.

It was some of the old guard and they didn’t like the young guys, there were all these rules, they were shitty to each other. But this was a group of guys that were buddies.

It was like being on a Football Team that was making a comeback. Everybody liked each other.”

(LateNightGrin | #TheTokyoTape)