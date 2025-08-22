The former Cora Jade, Elayna Black Responds To Bullying Allegations:

Black, formerly known as Cora Jade in NXT, responded to comments made by Alexis Lete, who joined the Performance Center in 2022.

Lete went on the That One Time Podcast with Adam Metwally and went on to say that Jade was “really mean” and a bully.

Black tweeted the following:

“I texted this girl trying to HELP before her heat got worse (that had already traveled up to main roster before she even had a match)… Only until multiple main roster talent members spoke to her as well, she decided to come up to me and apologize.”

Her last statement was the following:

“I told her I appreciate the apology but I dont respect how she handles things and the ways she disrespects pro wrestling. I came from Indy wrestling, absolutely loved wrestling and was trying to carry on the love and respect that was there when I got there in black and gold. There is absolutely no respect for wrestling with people like this and it’s not my job to care about anymore. Which is exactly what is wrong with that entire place in general. I spoke to her maybe 5 times total [if] that. Blunt to a fault sometimes? Yes. But bullying is crazy.”

