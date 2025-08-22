Dustin Rhodes undergoes double knee replacement surgery

Dustin Rhodes underwent double knee replacement surgery yesterday and is now recovering.

The 56-year-old has a long road to recovery ahead of him but the former TNT champion has no intention of calling it quits and plans to return to the ring once he’s fully up and running.

“Hell nah. I am in love with this business. As of right now, i have 2 yrs and 4 months left,” he wrote on X, also posting a video from his hospital bed. “AND DAMN GLAD AND PROUD OF @AEW and where I will finally say uncle. Maybe Probability 99.9%. Gotta watch out for that one percent.”

Rhodes warned Kyle Fletcher, whose injury was blamed on for storyline reasons, that while recovery is longer for him due to hiss age, there will be “final reckoning” waiting for him.

Made it home from hospital. Fell last night cause my blood pressure was low. Took a back bump. I had to pee but the nurse said she was coming but didn't, so I went myself. — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) August 22, 2025

