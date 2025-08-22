Aliyah Says She’d Love A WWE Return, Talks AEW & TNA Options, Nixed WWE Storylines

Former WWE star Aliyah (Nhooph Al-Areebi) joined PWMania.com’s Andy London for Part 2 of an exclusive in-depth interview, where she opened up about her dream of wrestling in the Middle East, pulled WWE storylines, and her future across WWE, AEW, and TNA.

Here are some highlights:

On the dream of wrestling in the Middle East:

“I definitely want to wrestle in the Middle East and be the first Arab woman to do so. Wrestling in Saudi Arabia has always been a dream. And I hear that’s where Royal Rumble is going to be next? What a time to be alive, am I right? Can you imagine the reaction? That will wake ‘em up — it would feel like coming full circle, especially since my dad raced horses there. That connection makes it deeply personal.”

On nixed WWE storylines:

“There were so many storylines and matches I wish had happened — it’s hard to count. Often, ideas would be pitched or even partially approved, but the final decision always came down to someone else. Sometimes I’d be given a pay-per-view spot, and it wouldn’t get announced, or it would get announced and then taken away almost immediately. At the end of the day I can only control what I can.”

On her future in wrestling and the possibility of WWE, AEW, or TNA:

“Of course I still want to wrestle and make it my career. But I also have to do what’s sustainable for me and my future. The cost of being a professional wrestler is intense — health insurance, training, supplements, gear, travel, even dog sitters, it all adds up.

To perform at my best, it has to be the right offer. I really admire what Tony Khan has built for the wrestlers at AEW — the media doesn’t give him enough credit. I’d also love the opportunity to return to WWE, whether that’s on the main roster or NXT. As for TNA, I hope they secure a weekly TV deal, because that would make the pay competitive and open real opportunities for talent. I just know I have so much more to give.”

Aliyah also reflected on emotional fan interactions, her favorite WWE moments, and the behind-the-scenes experiences she may one day save for a book. You can check out the complete interview at this link.

