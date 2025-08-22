A pair of upcoming Karrion Kross appearances

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
304

– Filed to GERWECK.NET:

A NEW ERA BEGINS AT DEFY WRESTLING

DEFY AEON – Friday, September 19th | Historic WASHINGTON HALL, SEATTLE WA

Get ready as DEFY Wrestling ushers in a bold new chapter coming to you live from the Historic Washington Hall!

Witness the electric atmosphere, unmatched action, and unforgettable moments as we kick off this new era in style.

Featuring the highly anticipated return of KILLER KROSS.

– House of Glory Wrestling announced:

The most dangerous free agent in wrestling has arrived. KILLER KROSS makes his long-awaited HOG debut Friday, October 10th!

