Tony Khan says Forbidden Door has a “Different Cadence” this year, ESPN drops their AEW section

– AEW President Tony Khan Says Forbidden Door 2025 Has a “Different Cadence” this year.

For the first time since the events inception, Forbidden Door will take place in August, and it wasn’t without reason.

“With the G1 Climax happening this time of year, it’s different cadence than the other Forbidden Doors,” Khan said. “It’s a different rhythm and cadence to what’s typically done in Japan and what New Japan does to present a show.”

He continued, “And for us, this year, with a little bit less availability of a lot of those stars, we’ve still been able to work in great representation from top stars in New Japan Pro Wrestling.”

Source: F4WOnline

