Seth Rollins on the move to ESPN (video), Bronson Reed on his recovery process

– Speaking on the WWE Raw Recap, Bronson Reed said the following about the injury and his recovery process; I broke my talus bone completely in half. It separated and went apart. And so that’s a very hard injury to come back from,” Reed said, later adding, “I had my foot up like this for three months. My leg atrophied. I had to build all my muscle back up in this right leg. Had to learn to walk again on this right leg, then learn to run, then learn to jump, and then eventually get in a ring and do everything that we do in the ring. The injury has had permanent effects on Reed’s life, with Reed noting he has to operate at less than 100%.

– Seth Rollins discusses Wrestlepalooza being WWE’s first PLE on ESPN:

“This is a huge step for us, legitimising what we do as artists, as athletes.”

