Notes on Swerve Strickland, Ron Killings, The Undertaker, and today’s birthdays

– Swerve Strickland has been working with a torn meniscus since 2019 when he was training at the Performance Center, reports Fightful.

There is a possibility he could require surgery and time off. The word earlier this year was that Swerve was actually going to take time off after All In, but that didn’t end up happening.

– R Truth / Ron Killings’ ‘The White Album’ has landed on the #10 spot on the Billboard Country Albums charts.

– Following the success of TripleMania, The Undertaker will continue making backstage appearances at AAA shows moving forward.

– Happy Birthday to Brooks Jensen, Eve Torres, Keith Hart, Short Sleeve Sampson & Muffy.