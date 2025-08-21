Mercedes Mone with a chance to win ninth title this weekend

Mercedes Mone can add a ninth title to her ever-growing collection as she is booked for a title vs title at the RevPro Global Wars UK show on Friday night.

Mone will take on Emersyn Jane with Mone’s Undisputed British Women’s Championship and Jayne’s Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Championship up for grabs.

The show will be held at Crystal Palace National Sports Centre and tickets are available at revolutionprowrestling.com.

Speaking of Mercedes Mone, the champ will also team up with Kanji and Dani Luna in a six-woman tag match during RevPro’s 13th Anniversary show the following night on Saturday, one day before Forbidden Door. AEW’s Alex Windsor is also on the card and on the same match on Mone’s opposing team.

