Mercedes Mone asked about WWE’s counter-programming AEW, Seth Rollins teasing a “surprise,” more

– Seth Rollins says fans can expect a “surprise” at Wrestlepalooza.

– USA Women’s Rugby player Ilona Maher says she’s interested in joining WWE, who previously approached her, with the aim of progressing into Hollywood (BBC Sport)

– Mercedes Moné on WWE consistently counter-programming AEW:

“I don’t watch them. I don’t care about them. I’m ‘8 Belts Moné.’ I’m a champion of so many different companies. So, the more the merrier. If they want to put on wrestling shows while we have wrestling shows, I’m always going to be better. I’m always better. That’s why I call myself ‘The CEO.’

They can keep on doing whatever they want to do, but AEW is taking over. If you want to watch the best, good wrestling, watch AEW.”

(via Scott Fishman of TVInsider)